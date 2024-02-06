Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

