CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. CURO Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.83.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of CURO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 217.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.