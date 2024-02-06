Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Park-Ohio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

In other news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $248,705.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775 over the last three months. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

