Loews (NYSE:L) Posts Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loews by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after buying an additional 228,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.