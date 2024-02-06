Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Centene Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CNC opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

