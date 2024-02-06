Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $350.60 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $365.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.30.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

