Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.08% of MGE Energy worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

