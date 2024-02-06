45,800 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

