Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.11.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

