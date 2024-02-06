Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Modine Manufacturing worth $35,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 in the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

