GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $208,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

