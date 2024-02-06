GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 7,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,123,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,889,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 46.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 135,970 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -93.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.