Sepio Capital LP Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,774.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,634.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,423.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

