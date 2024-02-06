Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RUN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.