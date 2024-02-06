Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,824 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

