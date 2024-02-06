Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,458 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NYSE:UBER opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

