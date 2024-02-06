PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $83.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.