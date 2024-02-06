Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,273.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 530,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.