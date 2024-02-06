Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,036 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,293,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

