Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,532 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of N-able by 17,180.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able Stock Performance

N-able stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.