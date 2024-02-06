Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Busey worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Busey by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

