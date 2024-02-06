Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,486 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

