Swiss National Bank Sells 291,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $72,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

