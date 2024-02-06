Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.