Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.66% of Ducommun worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

