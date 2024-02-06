Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,750 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.53% of Arcosa worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.