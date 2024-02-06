Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,618 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGM opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

