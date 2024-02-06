Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

