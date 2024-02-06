Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 167,185 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 12.46% of Tredegar worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tredegar by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:TG opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.19 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 10.24%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

