Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.