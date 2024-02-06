CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

