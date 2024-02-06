Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter stock opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

