Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.39% of Skyline Champion worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

