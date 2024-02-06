Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Embecta worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Embecta by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $955.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

