Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

