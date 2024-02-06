Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.