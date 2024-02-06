Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

