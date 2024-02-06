Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,647 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,743,106.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $466.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.81 and its 200-day moving average is $327.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

