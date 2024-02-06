Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.