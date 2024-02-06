Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

