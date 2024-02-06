Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.