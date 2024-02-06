Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Financial stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

