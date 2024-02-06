West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. West Shore Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $31.00.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Shore Bank
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.