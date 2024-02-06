West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from West Shore Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Shore Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSSH opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. West Shore Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $31.00.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

West Shore Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.