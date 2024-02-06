NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.970-3.380 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.