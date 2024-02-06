TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

