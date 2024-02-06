FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

NYSE F opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

