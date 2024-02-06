Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

ITGR opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

