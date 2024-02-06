Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,215.54, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.59 and its 200 day moving average is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.