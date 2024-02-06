Argent Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Trading Up 2.1 %

GSK opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

