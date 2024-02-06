Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 64.91%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

